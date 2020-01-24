Ratings: Station 19 Hits Audience High With Crossover, Deputy Dips Again

ABC’s Station 19 opened Season 3 on Thursday night with 7 million total viewers — its largest audience ever — and a 1.2 demo rating, up from its sophomore average (5.3 mil/1.0) while just shy of Grey’s Anatomy‘s fall demo average in the leadoff slot (1.3).
Christening later time slots and after a nine-week break, Grey’s Anatomy (6.7 mil/1.4) and A Million Little Things (4.2 mil/0.8) were both on par with their fall finales. What’s more, Grey’s improved on Million Things‘ fall average in the hammock slot (4.5 mil/0.8), while AMLT improved on HTGAWM‘s fall average (2.3 mil/0.5).
All told, #TGIT was up 40 and 22 percent from the fall line-up’s average.
Elsewhere….
THE CW | Supernatural (1.02 mil/0.2) hit and tied season (series?) lows, while Legacies (720K/0.2) was steady.
FOX | Last Man Standing (4.5 mil/0.8) was steady, while Outmatched‘s series premiere retained 3.2 mil/0.7 (improving on the time slot YOY by a tenth). With a slightly softer lead-in, Deputy (3.2 mil0.5) dipped for a third straight week.
NBC | Superstore (2.7 mil/0.7), The Good Place (2.1 mil/0.6) and Will & Grace (2.3 mil/0.5) all rose a tenth, while Perfect Harmony (1.4 mil/0.3) was flat with its finale.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.