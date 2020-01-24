Sabrina's Gavin Leatherwood Breaks Down Nick's Spooky, Shirtless Journey in Part 3: 'I Cavorted With Sex Demons'

“I had no idea what was in store for me this season,” Gavin Leatherwood tells TVLine of Nick’s story in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3. And neither will you.

The Netflix drama’s eight-episode third part, now available to stream in full, picks up with poor Nicholas Scratch still in Lilith’s custody. But as you’ll see, there aren’t any orange jumpsuits in hell. Lilith apparently prefers her prisoners to remain shirtless, which quickly becomes a running theme for Leatherwood in Part 3.

“In the script, it would say ‘Nick comes in shirtless’ all the time, and everybody started making jokes that the script should actually say ‘Nick comes in wearing a shirt’ when he does, because it’s assumed that every other time will be shirtless,” he says. “As each script came out, it was a fun surprise to see what was coming. I’ve learned how to roll with the punches. And the real tough part about always being shirtless is that I have to eat right and work out all the time, because I never know if I’m going to have a shirt or not.”

It probably isn’t too big of a spoiler to reveal that Nick eventually makes his way out of hell, but even when he rejoins the land of the living, he can’t seem to shake the effects of his time in the underworld. His inability to cope with the (literally) hellish experience manifests itself in some pretty sketchy behavior, including — wait for it — partying with sex demons. Again, literally.

“Maybe I’ve done it in a past life, because it felt oddly familiar, but I’m fairly certain this was the first time in this life that I cavorted with sex demons,” Leatherwood says, adding that those particular scenes required a certain level of comfort with his fellow actors.

“When you’re comfortable with each other, you feel more free to explore certain things,” he explains. “I met [the actors playing the sex demons] once before we started shooting, and they were such lovely, warm, open people. There was always open communication, like, ‘Is it OK if I pull your hair here? … Is it OK if I lick your ear?’ You communicate those things so it makes it more technical technical. That way, you’re not in the moment being like, ‘Hey, get your finger out of my mouth!'”

Have you already started binging Part 3? If so, how far have you gotten — and what are your thoughts? Drop ’em all in a comment below.