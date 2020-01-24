Sean Hannity to Interview President Trump for Super Bowl Pregame Show

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

President Donald Trump will sit down for his third Super Bowl Sunday interview in four years, when Fox News’ Sean Hannity chats up the Commander-in-Chief ahead of Fox’s Feb. 2 broadcast of the Big Game.

Mediate first reported on Hannity’s shocking get. Fox News has since confirmed the interview, to be held at the White House, will air that Sunday at 3:30 pm EST, during the second half of the four-hour pregame show, and “cover an array of topics.”

Additional portions of the interview with President Trump will be presented on that Monday’s edition of Fox News’ Hannity.

The idea of a presidential Super Bowl Sunday interview started in 2004 with George W. Bush. President Barack Obama picked up the tradition in 2009, sitting down for an pre-game interview every year.

Shortly after moving into 1600 Penn in January 2017, Trump sat down with then-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on that year’s Super Bowl Sunday. Trump, however, took a pass on the tradition in 2018, when NBC — his former Apprentice home — hosted the game (and amid what was then the ongoing Russia investigation and his own dispute with NFL players who kneeled during the National Anthem).

In 2019, ahead of the Big Game on CBS, Trump appeared on the Eye network’s Sunday morning news show Face the Nation, where he was interviewed by host Margaret Brennan.

What do you suppose Trump and Hannity will possibly talk about a little over a week from now?