Harry and Sally Solomon have returned to Earth — and they’ve taken the form of Mom‘s Chef Rudy and Tammy Diffendorf.

The CBS comedy has at last coordinated a 3rd Rock From the Sun reunion between series regular Kristen Johnston and recurring guest star French Stewart. In the episode, airing Thursday, Jan. 30 (at 9/8c), “Christy is troubled when sparks fly between Tammy and Chef Rudy,” according to the official description.

Those sparks aren’t exactly evident in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, which finds Tammy and Rudy butting heads. Christy takes her friend aside to break up the fight, and is dumbfounded when Tammy expresses interest in the Rustic Fig’s arrogant cook.

“It was inevitable that these two would have a storyline, and I love how the writers handled it,” Johnston tells TVLine. “I think both Mom and 3rd Rock fans will get a kick out of it.”

Elsewhere in the episode, “Bonnie overreacts when her therapist (played by recurring guest star Rainn Wilson) accuses her of rejecting his help.”

Mom, which is currently in its seventh season, has already been renewed for Season 8.

Press PLAY on the video above, then tell us if you’ll be tuning in for Mom‘s 3rd Rock reunion.