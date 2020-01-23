Bachelorette's Tyler Gwozdz Dead at 29

RELATED STORIES The Bachelor: Music-Centric Spinoff Listen to Your Heart Ordered at ABC

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz, who competed on Hannah Brown’s season, has died at the age of 29, according to People. An autopsy is still pending, but his death is suspected to be the result of a drug overdose.

Gwozdz was admitted to a Florida hospital earlier this month following what’s described as a “medical overdose.” He was placed in intensive care and remained hospitalized for a week, listed in critical but stable condition. The Palm Beach Medical Examiner’s office confirms that Gwozdz’s body is currently in their custody.

Gwozdz was a contestant on the ABC reality series last year, competing for the heart of Hannah Brown. He was an early favorite and even landed the first one-on-one date with Hannah, but he abruptly left the show during the third episode, with no explanation given to viewers. Gwozdz later told Refinery 29 that his exit wasn’t aired “to respect his privacy.”