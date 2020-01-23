Ratings: Nancy Drew Eyes Smallest Audience, Riverdale Returns Steady

The CW’s Riverdale returned from its six-week break to 824,000 total viewers — its third-largest audience of the season — and a 0.2 rating, holding steady in the demo. Nancy Drew led out of that with her smallest audience yet (553K) while clutching onto a 0.1 demo rating.

Elsewhere on Wednesday….

NBC | Chicago Med (8.4 mil/1.1), Fire (8.1 mil/1.1) and P.D. (6.9 mil/1.0) each dipped a tenth in the demo, though the first two still led the night in both measures. 7 Bubble Shows We're Worried About

CBS | Undercover Boss (4.4 mil/0.7) and Criminal Minds (4.5 mil/0.7) were steady, while SWAT (3.4 mil/0.5) dipped.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.1 mil/0.8) and Schooled (3 mil/0.7) ticked up, Modern Family (3.5 mil/0.8) dipped to new series lows, and Single Parents (2.5 mil/0.6) and Stumptown (2.4 mil/0.4) were steady.

FOX | Reruns of 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s first two hours averaged 2 mil and a 0.4, up from what Saturday-bound Flirty Dancing and Almost Family most recently did in the time slots.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

