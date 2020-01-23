RuPaul's Drag Race Sets Season 12 Premiere Date — Meet the New Queens

Thirteen fresh-faced cover girls will put the bass in their collective walk next month. RuPaul’s Drag Race is returning to VH1 for Season 12 on Friday, Feb. 28 (8/7c), and we’ve got your first look at the new crop of just-revealed contestants.

Read on for an alphabetical list of the Season 12 queens:

* Aiden Zhane (Acworth, Ga.), whose “spooky persona” is inspired by “horror films, Marilyn Manson and weirdness.”

* Brita (New York, N.Y.), a “hard-working Polynesian queen [who] captivates audiences with her famous lip-syncs… no less than seven nights a week.”

* Crystal Methyd (Springfield, Mo.), an attention addict known for her “quirky fashions, incomparable makeup skills and screwball sense of humor.”

* Dahlia Sin (Los Angeles, Calif.), a member of the Haus of Aja who “wows the west coast with her urban brand of sexiness.”

* Gigi Goode (Los Angeles, Calif.), a leggy 21-year-old fashion queen with a “sizable social media following. Gorgeous fashion illustrations come to life and her Instagram fans stan.”

* Heidi N Closet (Ramseur, N.C.), a small-town girl whose “infectious persona is sure to make her a global name very soon.”

* Jackie Cox (New York, N.Y.), a Canada-born Iranian queen who “now considers the New York cabaret stage her home. She loves to write her own shows and bring them to life.”

* Jaida Essence Hall (Milwaukee, Wis.), a queen who “always strives to be the essence of glamour. She originally wanted to be a fashion designer, and now gets to both live that fantasy and model her own gorgeous creations.”

* Jan (New York, N.Y.), “a musical theater queen and skilled singer who can belt in the original key of a female pop star’s song.”

* Nicky Doll (New York, N.Y.), “the first French contestant to compete in Drag Race. [She] relocated from Paris to New York City, where she enchants audiences with her European catwalk, high fashions and seductive charm.”

* Rock M. Sakura (San Francisco, Calif.), “an amalgamation of anime, manga, and anything pink. With her high-energy death-dropping performance style and dirty sense of humor, this is a queen who defies categorization.”

* Sherry Pie (New York, N.Y.), “a campy, polished queen who knows her references. And with Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett as her icons, she’s certainly learned from the best.”

* Widow Von’Du (Kansas City, Mo.), a Missouri girl who lives life out loud. This queen can perform the house down and dance circles around her competition.”

* And last, but certainly not least, …

Which of these queens are you already rooting for? Click here for a closer look at the competition, then drop a comment with your early pick(s) below.