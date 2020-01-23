GLOW's Betty Gilpin Is Ann Coulter in Impeachment: American Crime Story

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Daredevil Vet's DC Gig, Billy Eichner to Play Drudge and More

GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin will aim to get the Bill Clinton presidency in a headlock, playing media pundit Ann Coulter in FX’s upcoming Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Our sister site Deadline first reported the casting.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the third season of FX’s acclaimed anthology revolves around the Monica Lewinsky scandal and President Clinton’s subsequent impeachment.

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) will star as Lewinsky, while Clive Owen will portray Clinton. Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex) will play onetime Clinton accuser Paula Jones, whose story Coulter helped get out, while Billy Eichner was recently cast as journalist Matt Drudge.

The original plan was for Impeachment to come ahead of the 2020 presidential election, but FX has backed off the incendiary scheduling move.

“[ACS Executive producer] Ryan [Murphy] is probably, objectively the busiest man in show business… and he’s not available to start production until March 21 of this year,” FX chairman John Landgraf explained at the TCA winter press tour this month. “So that means we won’t be physically done actually shooting the episodes until October, because of the long production. So I think we initially announced that we’d air in September, and I don’t think that’s reasonable, frankly, given that it won’t finish production until October. As for when we’ll schedule it… we don’t know.”