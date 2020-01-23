Ambitions Cancelled After 1 Season

RELATED STORIES Ambitions Premiere: Has Stephanie Finally Met Her Match? (Grade It!)

Stephanie Carlisle Lancaster’s days of scheming have been cut short. OWN has canceled Ambitions after just one season, series star Robin Givens revealed Thursday on Instagram.

”Found out last week that Ambitions wouldn’t be returning for a second season,” the actress wrote.

Ambitions starred Givens as a ruthless Atlanta-based lawyer who was willing do whatever it took to satisfy her… ambitions. The short-lived series also starred Brian J. White, Kendrick Cross, Brely Evans, Erica Page and Essence Atkins.

The show’s first season finale, which will now serve as its series finale, aired on Dec. 19, 2019. It was appropriately titled “Save the Best for Last.”

TVLine's Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflects Ambitions' cancellation.