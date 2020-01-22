Star Wars: The Clone Wars Returns: First (and Final!) Season on Disney+ Gets February Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

It’s the beginning and the end for the Clone Wars revival: Disney+ on Wednesday confirmed that the Star Wars offshoot’s seventh and final season will premiere on Friday, Feb. 21.

In addition, the streamer has released the above trailer. The animated series’ 12-episode swan song comes nearly six years after Season 6 landed on Netflix.

“It is [the final season],” supervising director Dave Filoni previously told EW. “It will conclude the story that [George Lucas] and I started together. There could be stories after that that take place with a lot of those characters. But especially for me directing Clone Wars, being that hands on, I wrote and directed the final four episodes. It’s the end of something I feel really good about.”

The popular animated spinoff — featuring cartoon versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu and other live-action franchise characters, as well as the original character of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin’s Torgrutan padawan — debuted on Cartoon Network in 2008 and ran for five seasons. It then moved to Netflix in 2014 for what was thought to be a “sixth and final” season, dubbed The Lost Missions.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward to the final final season.

