TVLine Items: Daredevil Vet's DC Gig, Billy Eichner to Play Drudge and More

Rosario Dawson is switching comic book allegiances: The Daredevil and Luke Cage vet will star in Ava DuVernay’s HBO Max pilot DMZ, based on the DC Comics series by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli, our sister site Deadline reports.

The futuristic drama is set in America during a second civil war, which has turned Manhattan into a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Dawson — who next headlines the USA Network anthology Briarpatch — will play fierce medic Alma Ortego, who saves lives while desperately searching for her lost son.

DuVernay (When They See Us) serves as executive producer on the potential series alongside showrunner/writer Roberto Patino (Westworld, Sons of Anarchy).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Billy Eichner (American Horror Story) has joined American Crime Story: Impeachment as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, per Deadline.

* Facebook Watch has renewed Jada Pinkett Smith’s chatfest Red Table Talk for three more seasons, taking it through 2022. Additionally, the streamer has ordered the offshoot Red Table Talk: The Estefans, hosted by Grammy winner Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan and her niece Lili Estefan.

* NBC’s A Little Late host Lilly Singh will emcee the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on March 19. Actress/activist Judith Light will receive the Excellence in Media Award at the ceremony.

* Netflix has ordered the Witcher anime film Nightmare of the Wolf, which takes viewers “back to a new threat facing the Continent.”

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?