Arrow‘s planted spinoff pilot on Tuesday night drew 921,000 total viewers — a season high, excepting the crossover episode — and a 0.3 rating, holding steady in the demo versus its fall finale. TVLine readers gave the series’ penultimate episode an average grade of “B,” with 65 percent saying they would “absolutely” watch Green Arrow and the Canaries.

Continuing The CW’s night, Legends of Tomorrow opened Season 5 with 721K and a 0.2 (TVLine reader grade “A-“), down from both its Season 4 average (950K/0.3) and finale (1.05 mil/0.3) to hit and match series lows.

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (11.2 mil/1.0) grew in viewers while steady in the demo, FBI (9.2 mil/0/9) ticked up, and FBI: Most Wanted (6.6 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth in the demo.

FOX | The Resident (4 mil/0.7) and 24 Hours to Hell and Back (2.1 mil/0.6) were both steady.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (4.7 mil/1.0) was steady, while This Is Us (6.5 mil/1.4) and New Amsterdam (4.7 mil/0.7) both dipped, with the former eyeing a new audience low.

ABC | The Conners (5.4 mil/1.0) returned down a tick after a six-week break, though Bless This Mess (3.3 mil/0.6) was steady; mixed-ish (2.4 mil/0.5) slipped two tenths, while black-ish (2.2 mil/0.5) and Emergence (2 mil/0.3) were steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

