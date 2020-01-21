RuPaul, JJ Watt to Host SNL in February; Justin Bieber Back as a Musical Guest

RELATED STORIES Manifest Recap: A Major Development

Manifest Recap: A Major Development America's Got Talent: The Champions Recap: Which Beloved Group Danced Into the Semifinals in Week 3?

Two very tall men — one of whom is even taller in heels — will make their Saturday Night Live debuts next month. First up, NFL superstar JJ Watt will host the Feb. 1 episode (NBC, 11:30/10:30c), joined by first-time musical guest Luke Combs.

The Feb. 8 episode, meanwhile, is looking to be a straight-up extravaganza with RuPaul sashaying into Studio 8H for the first time. (Seriously, how has that not happened before?) The host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, who also currently stars in Netflix’s AJ and the Queen, will be joined by musical guest Justin Bieber, who has already graced the SNL stage twice. Bieber first appeared as Tina Fey’s musical guest in April 2010, then returned to pull double duty in Feb. 2013.

As previously announced, SNL’s first new episode of 2020 — airing Saturday, Jan. 25 — will be hosted by Marriage Story‘s Adam Driver, marking his third time as host. Likewise, Halsey will return for her third appearance as the episode’s musical guest.

If you’d prefer to digest this news with less words, we’ve got you covered:

JAN. 25 | Adam Driver and Halsey

FEB. 1 | JJ Watt and Luke Combs

FEB. 8 | RuPaul and Justin Bieber

Which of 2020’s first hosts and musical guests most excite you? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.