Megyn Kelly to Make First Appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher

But will she drop any bombshells?

Megyn Kelly is set to make her first appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher this Friday, TVLine has learned exclusively. The former Fox News anchor has landed the one-on-one interview spot. The episode’s panelists, meanwhile, will be Alex Wagner, Erick Erickson and former ambassador Michael McFaul.

Among the topics Kelly and Maher are sure to discuss: President Trump’s impeachment trial, the 2020 election (specifically the narrowing Democratic field), her high-profile exit from NBC last January, and, of course, Charlize Theron’s Oscar-nominated depiction of her in Bombshell.

The Real Time news comes just days after Kelly posted a 30-minute response to Bombshell on her YouTube channel. During the video (watch below), Kelly breaks down in tears following a screening of the movie.

Real Time‘s new season premiered last Friday, with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Presidential candidate Andrew Yang as guests.