TVLine Items: M.O.D.O.K. Voice Cast, Ninja Warrior Renewed and More

Marvel has found the voices of its first animated comedy: Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio) will lead the Hulu series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. as the titular megalomaniacal supervillain who dreams of conquering the world.

“After years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground,” per the official synopsis. “Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis!”

The voice cast also includes Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) as M.O.D.O.K.’s wife, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as M.O.D.O.K.’s 12-year-old son and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as M.O.D.O.K.’s 17-year-old daughter. Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) provides the voice of a brilliant mad scientist at A.I.M. and M.O.D.O.K.’s work rival, with Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Jon Daly (Big Mouth) and Sam Richardson (Veep) rounding out the ensemble.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* NBC has renewed the obstacle competition series American Ninja Warrior for Season 9, to air this summer.

* The Expanse has promoted the following actors to series regulars for Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports: Keon Alexander (who plays Marco Inaros), Nadine Nicole (Clarissa Mao) and Jasai Chase Owens (Felip).

* Chris Hemsworth and National Geographic have partnered for the unscripted series Limitless, in which the actor “aims to transform himself by training for six extraordinary challenges, showing how to fight aging at every stage of life.”

* Disney+ has renewed The World According to Jeff Goldblum for a 10-episode second season. The docuseries’ first season wraps on Friday, Jan. 24.

* Siren will return for Season 3 with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, April 2 at 9/8c on Freeform. In other scheduling news for the network, Party of Five will close out its first season with a 90-minute finale on March 4 at 8:30 pm, while the new comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will reair its pilot episode on FX on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10 pm.

* Freeform has released a trailer for its new drama Motherland: Fort Salem, debuting Wednesday, March 18 at 9 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?