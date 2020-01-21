I Am Not Okay With This, Supernatural Teen Drama From Stranger Things and F***ing World EPs, Gets Date at Netflix

RELATED STORIES New on Netflix in January 2020

Netflix has set a release date for I Am Not Okay With This, a well-pedigreed supernatural/coming-of-age drama from, fittingly, two Stranger Things executive producers and The End of the F***ing World EP/director Jonathan Entwistle.

Based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel and co-created for TV by Entwistle and Christy Hall, I Am Not Okay With This is described as an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl (played by Sophia Lillis of Sharp Objects and the It film franchise) who is navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality… and, you know, some mysterious superpowers that are just beginning to awaken deep within her.

The seven half-hour episodes, filmed in Pittsburgh, will release Wednesday, Feb. 26.

In addition to Lillis, the I Am Not Okay With This cast includes Wyatt Oleff (also of the It franchise), Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife, The Code), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes), Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Falling Water) and Richard Ellis (Should I Do It?).

