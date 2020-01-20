Arrow Series Finale Photos Reveal Felicity and Other Returns, Spoilery 'Resurrections,' a Romantic Reunion

A truly super crowd turns out for the funeral of Oliver Queen, as seen in a first batch of photos from the series finale of The CW’s Arrow.

In fact, if you want to avoid being spoiled for some truly fun returns and Crisis-related “resurrections,” I’d forego diving into our photo gallery. You have my blessing. Surprises are awesome!

Now, for everyone else out there…. Arrow Final Season 8 Photos

Yes, Emily Bett Rickards’ Felicity, as has been widely and well reported, appears in the series finale photos (click here for direct access). And yes, Barry Allen (The Flash‘s Grant Gustin) and Sara Lance (Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz) pay their respects anew. But you will also spy the awaited return of fan favorite Rory Regan aka Ragman (played by Joe Dinicol), while Thea (Willa Holland) and Roy (Colton Haynes) seem poised to put their complicated recent history behind them. And hey, there’s Young William Clayton (Jack Moore)! Thanks for loaning him out, Grandpa Meanie Clayton.

On the Crisis-related “resurrection” front, Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson) and Emiko Adachi (Sea Shimooka) are “back” with us for this very special occasion.

As for what happens in the episode “Fadeout” — airing Tuesday, Jan. 28, written by Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim and Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz, and directed by James Bamford — “After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell).”

