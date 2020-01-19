Morning Show Season 2: Still No Deal for Steve Carell to Return

RELATED STORIES Amazing Stories Reboot Gets Premiere Date at Apple TV+ -- See First Photo

The extent of Steve Carell‘s involvement in The Morning Show‘s forthcoming second season remains something of an open question. At the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour on Sunday, Michael Ellenberg — one of the Apple TV+ drama’s EPs — told reporters that there was “no update” on contract talks with Carell, who plays disgraced former co-anchor Mitch Kessler.

Immediately following The Morning Show‘s Season 1 finale last month, showrunner Kerry Ehrin told THR, “We would like [Steve] to be back in Season 2,” adding, “It’s in the works, but it’s not a done deal yet. That’s all I can say. But I would very much like him to be and I think that continuing that story is actually important.”

Carell’s Mitch was fired from TMS after being accused of multiple #MeToo offenses. In Season 2, Ehrin said Mitch would “still be the same guy, he’s just going to have more awareness that he is not a good guy. But people don’t change completely overnight, even in a tragedy. People are so wired; we have all our habits and neurosis wired into us so deeply that you fall into your old habits of denial or making excuses. But it’s still about that struggle now of actually knowing the truth — that he did very, very bad things. It’s not about a comeback. It’s about something else.”