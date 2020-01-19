Quotes of the Week: Evil, The Resident, AGT: The Champions, 'Crisis' and More

Starting to feel those Sunday Scaries creep up on you? Fortunately, our latest batch of Quotes of the Week can help ward them off. (For a few minutes, at least.)

Once again, we’ve compiled the best TV dialogue from the past seven days, including bon mots, zingers and one-liners from comedies and dramas alike. Quotes of the Week for Jan. 12, 2020

This time around, we’ve got a Star Wars shout-out on the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, Kristen’s delicious takedown of her nemesis on Evil, the strangest of compliments from America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel and some Jeopardy! trash-talk that we did not see coming. (Who hurt you, James Holzhauer?)

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Superstore, Sex Education and Schitt’s Creek, plus sound bites from The Magicians, NCIS, Flirty Dancing and more.

