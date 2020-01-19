Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 Premiere Recap — A 'Big Goodbye' Brings Big Trouble for Larry

RELATED STORIES The Outsider Recap: 'You're the One Who's Supposed to Be Scared'

The social assassin is back in action! Though Larry David may be fatwa-free in Sunday’s Season 10 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm, he certainly finds new ways to make himself a social pariah.

The new year is looking bright for Larry, but you know what that means — new rivals (Mocha Joe!), new arguments (Susie!) and a disastrous misunderstanding that spirals into madness.

We start strolling down the street with Larry and Leon, and nonchalantly, Larry grabs a stranger’s selfie stick and snaps it in half. If we know Curb, that’ll deeefinitely come back to haunt him.

At the gym, Larry calls out an acquaintance for race-checking her “African-American” husband. “You like saying that, don’t you?” Minutes in and Larry’s just gonna Larry. He then tells the very-pregnant gym-buddy that she shouldn’t jog on a treadmill because of the fetus inside her. Who’s cringing already? Never change, LD.

Back on the street, Larry knocks over a line of scooters for absolutely no reason. (Is he extra curmudgeonly tonight?) As the two buds walk by Mocha Joe’s, Larry and Leon decide to grab coffee. Larry is miffed by the softness of the scone because “scones are supposed to be hard.” Shortly after, Larry brings a wobbly table to Joe’s attention. Then, Larry complains about the temperature of his coffee. Larry says it’s cold, but Joe’s patience is long-gone. Larry dips his nose in it to prove that the coffee is cold. “Get out you old bald f–k!” Seven minutes in and Larry’s already been kicked out. That’s prettaaay, prettaaay great.

At a dinner party, Richard Lewis decides to boycott Mocha Joe as a result of Larry’s run-in. A woman at the party mistakes Jeff for Harvey Weinstein and I am now dead. Recap over, thanks for coming. I’m revived by Susie walking in the room with a silly hat that Larry immediately compares to Abraham Lincoln. “You don’t know sh-t!” says Susie, who asks Larry why he’s harassing her friend at the gym. “Fore score and seven years ago…” recites Larry. The man is on one hell of a roll.

Cheryl and Larry put on their old ventriloquist act for the party, which ends with an innocent kiss. When their set ends, Larry accidentally touches a server’s breast while trying to secure some pigs in a blanket. So, that’s also going to come back to bite him, right?

Larry goes to say so long to a guest at the party, but the guest accuses him of giving him a “Big Goodbye” (when you ignore a person at a party all night and then come over with a huge gesture on your way out). Larry then gets wrapped into lunch plans he really doesn’t want to uphold. “I can’t believe he knew about the Big Goodbye!” he confides to Cheryl. After he gives her a ride home, the two share another kiss and wind up in bed together. But of course, Larry finds another wobbly table in Cheryl’s bedroom, which is the first thing he wants to talk about post-coitus.

The next day, Susie’s suspicious of Larry’s nice-guy offer to drive Cheryl home, especially since Ted is out of town. Meanwhile, Jeff wants to avoid playing golf with a mutual acquaintance who’s a Trump supporter, which gives Larry an idea. He shows up to the lunch he doesn’t want to be at wearing a MAGA hat. The other party fakes a reason to exit almost immediately, which pleases Larry to no end. Larry uses the Trump hat again to scare folks away from some sushi bar seats.

Later, Larry sees Richard going into Mocha Joe’s, which forces Larry to accuse his friend of going against his boycott. Larry is distracted when he sees Susie’s pregnant friend drinking coffee. He’s then upset that Richard’s coffee isn’t hot enough. He even gives it the nose-test. Joe then bans Larry for life. “Mark my words, Mocha Joe, and mark them well. I don’t know how and I don’t know when, but I will exact vengeance!”

Jeff asks Larry why he wore a MAGA hat in a sushi restaurant, so Larry starts explaining, but his assistant walks in while he says, “…you can grab ’em by the p–sy,” jokingly. She then takes one look at Jeff and says, “You’re friends with that monster?” This mistaking-Jeff-for-Weinstein thing is gold. GOLD!

Larry goes back to Joe’s the next day and says he’s going to open a new joint with cheaper coffee and better beans! It’s going to be called Latte Larry’s! Is this the Season 10 set-up?

After a hook-up goes wrong (Cheryl inhaled too much talcum powder when Larry put it down there), Cheryl winds up in the hospital. Susie finds the two in a hospital room and figures out their secret fling. Since Ted is on his way up to visit Cheryl, Larry bolts out of the room and BAM! runs straight into the pregnant lady who falls to the ground. She curses his name as he continues to run.

What did you think of the Curb premiere? Grade it below and drop some comments!