Chris Evans Thriller Defending Jacob Sets April Premiere Date at Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s new Chris Evans-led thriller Defending Jacob will debut this spring with a three-episode premiere, the company announced Sunday. The streaming service will drop the series’ first offerings on Friday, April 24, and new episodes will follow weekly thereafter.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by William Landay, the character-driven thriller will be a limited-series that unfolds around a shocking crime in a small Massachusetts town. It follows an assistant district attorney (Evans) who “finds himself torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son,” according to the streamer’s official description.

Defending Jacob stars Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Jaeden Martell (Knives Out), Cherry Jones (Transparent), Pablo Schreiber (American Gods), Betty Gabriel (Get Out) and Sakina Jaffrey (House of Cards).

The series is created, written and executive-produced by Mark Bomback, who is also on board as showrunner. It’s directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game), who also serves as executive producer. In addition to starring in the series, Evans will executive-produce alongside EPs Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman.

Are you pumped to see Evans star in a small-screen series?