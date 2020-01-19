Black Lightning: Original Cast Member Damon Gupton Out Ahead of Season 4

Black Lightning has struck down an original cast member.

Damon Gupton, who has played Inspector Bill Henderson since the CW series’ January 2018 debut, announced on Twitter on Sunday that his run has ended.

“And that’s a wrap. My final night on the set of @blacklightning,” he wrote, alongside a picture of his chair on-set (embedded below). “In December before X-mas I was told Chief Henderson is not in the plans for Season 4 and that I would be let go. My heart to a helluva hard working crew. Big praise to cast, writers, producers, staff, CW, WB.”

Gupton also gave a “special shoutout to all the great fans who greet me in the street, airports, restaurants. Your appreciation means the world to me. Know that I treasure it. Disappointed I’m not allowed to continue the ride with you but glad we had the time we did.”

Prior to his Black Lightning run, Gupton’s TV credits included Bates Motel, Criminal Minds, Goliath and The Player.

Black Lightning resumes Season 3 this Monday, Jan. 20 at 9/8c, with its first post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” outing. Per the synopsis, “Jefferson navigates his new reality following the events of the Crisis, and Lynn’s determination to save the meta kids deepens her troubles. Meanwhile, Anissa/Blackbird faces new challenges, while Jennifer’s bond with Brandon begins to grow.” The season finale is set to air March 9.