EPIX Sets Warlord Chronicles and Column of Fire Adaptations, Ed Burns Drama About Reagan’s America

EPIX is adapting the popular novels The Warlord Chronicles and A Column of Fire in the coming year, the cable network announced Saturday, in addition to plans for a docuseries about a late-’70s Massachusetts cult.

The Winter King will take on the the mythic saga of King Arthur. Led by the producing team behind The Night Of and His Dark Materials, the scripted drama will adapt Bernard Cornwell’s trilogy of Arthurian novels, The Warlord Chronicles. In the first book, Derfel Cadarn, a former warrior sworn to Arthur and now an elderly monk, tells the story of how Arthur became warlord of Dark Age Britain despite illegitimacy to the throne.

A Column of Fire is based on author Ken Follett’s Elizabethan-era dramatic novel of the same name. Written by former British actress Lizzie Mickery, the series will follow the 1558 romance between Ned Willard and Margery Fitzgerald, continuing on through half a century of political intrigue and turmoil.

Gibson Station, a dramedy set in 1984, centers on three 20-somethings and best friends who set out to pursue their dreams and leave their stamp in Ronald Reagan’s America. The series is helmed by producer/writer/director Edward Burns.

Also on deck is Fall River, a documentary series about a group of brutal murders in 1979 Fall River, Mass. The series chronicles a satanic cult that police alleged was practicing human sacrifice. Cult leader Carl Drew was captured and sent to prison for life without parole, but 20 years later, inconsistent evidence continued haunting the lead investigator, throwing the entire case into question. With new witnesses and evidence on hand, the shocking story of a town caught in the frenzy of “Satanic Panic” will unfold. James Buddy Day (The Lover’s Lane Murders) serves as executive producer and director.