The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Jan. 19

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 series return from winter break (including Grey’s Anatomy, Riverdale and The Conners), 11 season premieres (including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Project Blue Book and Station 19), 11 debuts (including 9-1-1: Lone Star, Outmatched and Star Trek: Picard) and so much more.

Sunday, January 19

3:05 pm AFC Championship Game (CBS)

6 pm NFC Championship Game (Fox)

8 pm Batwoman returns (The CW)

8 pm Kids Say the Darndest Things Season 1 finale (ABC)

8 pm Ray Donovan Season 7 finale (Showtime)

8 pm SAG Awards (TNT, TBS)

9 pm Supergirl returns (The CW)

10 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star series premiere (Fox; special night and time)

10 pm Avenue 5 series premiere (HBO)

10 pm Vienna Blood series premiere (PBS)

10:30 pm Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 premiere (HBO)

Monday, January 20

3 am Family Reunion Part 2 premiere (Netflix)

3 am Love Island UK Season 6 premiere (Hulu)

8 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star regular time slot premiere (Fox)

8 pm All American returns (The CW)

8 pm Brain Games Season 8 premiere (NatGeo)

9 pm Black Lightning returns (The CW)

9 pm Prodigal Son returns (Fox)

10 pm Carter Season 2 premiere (WGN America)

10 pm Spy Games series premiere (Bravo)

Tuesday, January 21

3 am Jim Henson’s Word Party Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty comedy special premiere (Netflix)

8 pm The Conners returns (ABC)

8:30 pm Bless This Mess returns (ABC)

10 pm Project Blue Book Season 2 premiere (History)

10 pm Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 5 finale (NatGeo)

Wednesday, January 22

3 am Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Riverdale returns (The CW)

10:30 pm Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens series premiere (Comedy Central)

Thursday, January 23

3 am Ghost Bride series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am October Faction series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Station 19 Season 3 premiere (ABC; new time slot)

8:30 pm Outmatched series premiere (Fox)

8:30 pm Star Trek: Picard series premiere (CBS All Access)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy returns (ABC; new time slot)

9:30 pm Perfect Harmony Season 1 finale (NBC)

10 pm A Million Little Things returns (ABC; new time slot)

10 pm The Gayle King Grammy Special (CBS)

Friday, January 24

3 am Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Encore! Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Pick of the Litter Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am The Ranch Part 8 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Shrill Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 1 finale (Disney+)

8 pm U.S. Figure Skating Championship (NBC)

9 pm MTV Presents: A 2020 Grammy Celebration special (MTV)

Saturday, January 25

8 pm Flirty Dancing Season 1 finale (Fox; two episodes)

8 pm NHL All-Star Game (NBC)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live returns with host Adam Driver (NBC)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?