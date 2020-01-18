Supergirl Sneak Peek: Lex Welcomes Lena to 'Hell' in Post-Crisis Return

Lena Luthor is in for a hell of a wake-up call on Sunday’s Supergirl (The CW, 9/8c).

Kara’s frenemy is reunited with her mysteriously undead brother in TVLine’s exclusive clip from the show’s first post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” episode. But even after Lena recovers from the shock of learning that Lex was revived, the surprises just keep on coming.

“In this world, we work side by side at LuthorCorp and the DEO to make the world a better place,” Lex says, at which point Lena immediately concludes: “I’m in hell.”

Of course, Lena isn’t the only person struggling to accept Lex as one of the good guys. Even after fighting alongside him against the Anti-Monitor, Kara has a difficult time believing that her cousin’s arch nemesis has turned over a new leaf.

Speaking of family reunions, Sunday’s installment, curiously titled “The Bottle Episode,” also welcomes Meaghan Rath — the real-life sister of Jesse Rath (aka Brainy) — as a female Brainiac-5. As seen in the episode’s trailer, Rath’s character urges Supergirl, “If you’re going to save your world, you have to work with Lex Luthor.” (Gulp.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.