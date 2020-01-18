George Washington 'Could Have Been King, Chose to Be President' — Get Trailer and Date for History Docudrama

RELATED STORIES Katheryn Winnick Previews Vikings Funeral: 'I Couldn't Watch, I Would've Been in Tears' -- Get a Sneak Peek

Katheryn Winnick Previews Vikings Funeral: 'I Couldn't Watch, I Would've Been in Tears' -- Get a Sneak Peek Vikings' Katheryn Winnick Opens Up About the 'Epic' Outcome of Lagertha's Brutal Battle With White Hair

History has set a Presidents’ Day Weekend rollout for Washington, a three-night docudrama executive-produced by renowned historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. The cabler also has announced premieres for docus about Auschwitz and the African American experience during the Revolutionary War.

Narrated by Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom), Washington will air in nightly two-hour installments on Sunday, Feb. 16, Monday, Feb. 17 and Tuesday, Feb. 18, all at 8/7c. The event will explore the arc of the first president’s journey and weave together dramatic live-action sequences, excerpts from Washington’s letters, and insights from a roster of experts, including President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Pulitzer Prize-winning historians Joseph J. Ellis, Annette Gordon-Reed, Jon Meacham and Alan Taylor, and others.

Nicholas Rowe (The Crown) portrays George Washington in the reenactments; watch the etrailer above.

Coming up this month, History on Sunday, Jan. 26 will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz with the Auschwitz Untold, a two-hour documentary telling the chilling story of the Nazi persecution and extermination of European Jews. Academy Award-winning actor Ben Kingsley (Schindler’s List) narrates.

Then on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 pm, History will premiere Black Patriots, exec-produced by and featuring NBA legend and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. “From the initial sparks of revolution in Boston to the climactic Siege of Yorktown and beyond,” this one-hour documentary paints a comprehensive picture of the African American experience during the Revolutionary War through the eyes of some of the most crucial and significant African American figures of this country’s foundation, including Crispus Attucks, Peter Salem, Phillis Wheatley and James Armistead Lafayette.