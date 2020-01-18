Batwoman Sneak Peek: Alice Hopes Her Big Kill Will Reunite Her and Kate

As The CW’s Batwoman resumes Season 1, Alice is holding another tea party — and Catherine Hamilton-Kane, despite being very dead, is again the guest of honor.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the midseason premiere, titled “How Queer Everything Is Today!” and airing Sunday at 8/7c, Alice (played by Rachel Karsten) treats six-feet-under Catherine to a spot of tea. Mouse (Sam Littlefield), however, is compelled to rain on Alice’s already-drizzly parade, questioning as he does the strategy behind his “sister” poisoning Kate’s stepmom.

Press play above to hear out Alice’s argument, and how she reacts to Mouse’s bearish attitude.

Elsewhere in this episode, Kate — in the wake of the worlds-changing Crisis event — must decide what she is willing to do to honor Batwoman’s identity… and her own.

As Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim told TVLine, “We have now put into our universe a new mystery which is: What does this post-Crisis universe look like [for each show]? … I know, for example, what they’re doing on Batwoman and it’s friggin’ awesome, with some unbelievable, ‘What-the-f–k?!’ kind of moments. In addition to the heart and emotion, the ‘what-the-f–k?!’ is, in my mind, what the Arrowverse is all about.”

