The Flash, Post-Crisis: Now We Know What That Iris Photo Is All About

A #2020FirstLook mystery has been solved.

Back in December — during TVLine’s popular, month-long unfurling of photos from the new year of television — our exclusive look at The Flash‘s first post-Crisis episode raised some questions. Namely, what’s ailing Iris (played by Candice Patton)?

Now, The CW has released the synopsis for The Flash‘s midseason premiere, and it confirms that, yes, Iris’ intrepid reporting has landed her in someone’s crosshairs.

In the episode “Marathon” (airing Tuesday, Feb. 4), “After The Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’ life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those that are attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him.”

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace previously told TVLine that Iris would get “involved in a very deep mystery that plays quite large in regards to what’s happening with our Big Bads and what not.” And Season 6’s early episodes did hint at a mysterious organization that is hiring metahumans — including Citizen intern Allegra’s cousin aka Ultraviolet — as assassins.

Team Citizen “will be getting into trouble,” Wallace affirmed, “especially in the back half of our season.”

As for what The Flash Season 6B will be like as a whole, in the wake of the recently concluded “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event, Wallace has said, “When you watch the crossover, you’re going to feel those tectonic shifts, especially at the end. It’s not small. It’s a game changer in the same way that the ending of ‘Crisis’-the comic book was a game changer, and it opens up to a whole new world.”

