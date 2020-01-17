Steve Martin and Martin Short to Star in True Crime Comedy for Hulu

RELATED STORIES Veronica Mars: Hulu Boss Defends That Season 4 Twist, Calls Backlash 'a Testament' to Series' Popularity

Veronica Mars: Hulu Boss Defends That Season 4 Twist, Calls Backlash 'a Testament' to Series' Popularity Ramy Season 2, Elle Fanning Comedy The Great Get Hulu Premiere Dates

Two amigos, Steve Martin and Martin Short, are set to headline a true crime comedy at Hulu.

The streaming service announced on Friday morning at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena that it has given a straight-to-series order to an untitled, 20th Century Fox Television comedy about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime — and then suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking) are co-creators on the project and will executive-produce alongside Short, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and This Is Us EP Jess Rosenthal.

Martin and Short, who have an ongoing two-man show comedy tour, previously teamed up on the small screen for the May 2018 Netflix comedy special, An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest Of Your Life.

Hulu also announced on Friday that it has renewed the freshman series Dollface and Wu-Tan: An American Saga, as well as set a Season 2 premiere date for the award-winning comedy Ramy.