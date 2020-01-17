Ramy Season 2, Elle Fanning Comedy The Great Get Hulu Premiere Dates

Ramy Youssef’s spiritual journey will resume this spring, when the critically acclaimed Ramy returns for Season 2.

Hulu has confirmed that the semi-autobiographical comedy — which earned Youssef a Golden Globe for Lead Actor in a Comedy or Musical — will drop all 10 episodes on Friday, May 29.

As previously reported, Season 2 will feature two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in an as-yet-unspecified role. The new episodes will follow the series’ title character as he “delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith,” according to the official logline.

Prior to Ramy‘s return will be the debut of the new Catherine the Great comedy The Great, starring Elle Fanning (Maleficent) as the eventual Empress of Russia. The series — which hails from Oscar nominee Tony McNamara (The Favourite) — is described as a “genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th-century Russia and follows the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great.” Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men franchise), Phoebe Fox (Curfew), Adam Godley (Lodge 49), Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Charity Wakefield (The Player), Douglas Hodge (Lost in Space) and Sacha Shawan (Marvel’s Iron Fist) co-star. Watch the first teaser trailer below:

Hulu also has Solar Opposites, a new animated comedy co-created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty), which “centers around a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America.” The voice cast includes Roiland, Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) and Mary Mack (Golan the Insatiable). All eight episodes land on Friday, May 8.

Which of Hulu’s new and returning series pique your interest?