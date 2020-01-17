Ratings: Perfect Harmony Eyes Lows, Evil Rises, Deputy Dips Again

Perfect Harmony is singing a sad song after slipping to series lows with its penultimate episode.

NBC’s freshman comedy this Thursday drew just 1.3 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, ticking down week-to-week to its lowest numbers yet. In fact, every NBC Thursday sitcom dipped this week, with Superstore (2.7 mil/0.6) tying its season low in the demo, The Good Place (1.9 mil/0.5) hitting season lows and Will & Grace (2.1 mil/0.4) tying its season low. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Closing NBC’s night, SVU (3.6 mil/0.6) was down a tenth.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Last Man Standing (4.6 mil/0.8, 4.9 mil/0.8) was steady with its final double pump of the season (Outmatched debuts next week). Deputy (3.6 mil/0.6) however dipped for a second straight week.

CBS | Young Sheldon (8.8 mil/1.0), The Unicorn (5.7 mil/0.6) and Carol’s Second Act (5 mil/0.6) were all steady, Mom (6.3 mil/0.7) dipped, and Evil (3.3 mil/0.5) ticked up.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.15 mil/0.3) returned steady. Legacies (723K/0.2) drew its second smallest audience ever while holding onto its demo low.

