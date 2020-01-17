RELATED STORIES Veronica Mars: Hulu Boss Defends That Season 4 Twist, Calls Backlash 'a Testament' to Series' Popularity

Things are getting pretty heated between Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in this new trailer for Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere.

Released Friday during Hulu’s presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif., the 90-second sneak peek paints a haunting picture of an idyllic suburban existence going quite literally up in flames.

Based on the 2017 novel by Celeste Ng, Little Fires Everywhere follows “the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

Witherspoon and Joshua Jackson (The Affair) head up the “picture-perfect Richardson family,” while Kerry Washington (Scandal) and Lexi Underwood (Family Reunion) play the aforementioned “enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.” The limited series’ cast also includes Rosemarie DeWitt (United States of Tara), Geoff Stults (Enlisted), Jaime Ray Newman (Bates Motel), Britt Robertson (For the People) and Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), among others.

Little Fires Everywhere, which boasts Liz Tigelaar (Casual) as showrunner, premieres on Wednesday, March 18.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an early look at Little Fires Everywhere, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Are you feeling the burn?