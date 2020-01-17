Time-Jumping Last Summer Thriller From Jessica Biel Ordered at Freeform

RELATED STORIES grown-ish Renewed for Season 4

Some two months after the pilot was shot, Freeform has given a series order to Last Summer, an “unconventional thriller” that counts Jessica Biel (The Sinner) among its EPs.

Taking place during three different summers — 1993, 1994 and 1995 — Last Summer is set in a small Texas town where a beautiful and popular teen, Kate (played by Project Mc2‘s Mika Abdalla), goes missing. Seemingly unrelated, a girl named Jeanette (Tell Me Your Secrets‘ Chiara Aurelia) goes from being a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town — and, by ’95, is the most despised person in all of America.

With each episode told from the POV of one of the two main girls, Last Summer “will have the viewers’ loyalties constantly shifting as more information is revealed,” says the synopsis.

The cast also includes Michael Landes (Silent Witness), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood), Allius Barnes (Unbelievable, PEN15), Blake Lee (Fam, Wisdom of the Crowd), Brooklyn Sudano (NBC’s Taken) and Nathaniel Ashton.

Biel will executive-produce alongside Bert V. Royal and Michelle Purple, while the pilot was EP’d and directed by Max Winkler.

Last Summer‘s series order was announced on Friday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where Freeform also touted renewals for grown-ish and Good Trouble, while also setting a Thursday, April 2 premiere date for Sirens Season 3.