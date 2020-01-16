Great British Bake Off: Sandi Toksvig Exits After 3 'All-Consuming' Seasons

RELATED STORIES Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Trailer: Sabrina Goes Through Hell to Save Greendale (and Her Boyfriend)

Sandi Toksvig is leaving the Bake Off tent: The Great British Bake Off host has confirmed that she is departing after three years to focus on other projects, including hosting duties on Channel 4’s The Write Offs, a new series that examines adult literacy.

“When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work,” Toksvig said in a statement. “As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel,” she continued. “The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Toksvig first joined Bake Off in Series 8, when the former BBC program made the jump to Channel 4. She stayed on through Series 10 (which is dubbed The Great British Baking Show “Collection 7” on U.S. Netflix).

