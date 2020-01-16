Rachel Maddow Gets Biggest Audience Ever With Lev Parnas Interview

RELATED STORIES Rachel Maddow Confronts NBC News About Handling of Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Ronan Farrow Reporting

Rachel Maddow Confronts NBC News About Handling of Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Ronan Farrow Reporting MSNBC's Katy Tur Details Birth Complications, Calls for Maternity Leave Reform -- Watch Video

Rachel Maddow‘s exclusive sit-down with the controversial Lev Parnas delivered her eponymous MSNBC program’s largest audience ever on Wednesday night.

The Rachel Maddow Show‘s interview with the associate of Rudy Giuliani drew 4.5 million total viewers, marking an all-time high for the 11-1/2 year old program. Maddow thus bested Hannity, her Fox News rival, by 800,000 viewers, while tripling CNN’s own audience in the time slot.

The headlines-making Parnas interview included allegations against members of the Trump administration, including that the President himself knew “exactly” what Giuliani was doing in Ukraine. Parnas also claimed that Vice President Mike Pence did not attend the May 2019 inauguration of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky because Ukraine had not announced, as it allegedly had been asked to, an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Leading out of Maddow, both The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell and The 11th Hour With Brian Williams similarly led their time slots in total audience.