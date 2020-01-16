MacGruber Series Starring Will Forte in the Works at NBC Streamer Peacock

RELATED STORIES Punky Brewster Sequel Ordered to Series at NBC's Streaming Service

Brace yourself for a whole lot more explosions: A MacGruber series starring Will Forte is in development at NBC’s upcoming Peacock streaming service, according to our sister site Variety.

Forte will write and executive-produce the series as well, with SNL boss Lorne Michaels also onboard as an EP. The MacGruber character — a parody of the ’80s TV hero MacGyver — originated as a recurring sketch during Forte’s time on SNL, and continued in a 2010 film.

In the series, MacGruber is finally released after a decade in prison and is determined to take down the villainous Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. “With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber, Vicki and Piper must race against time to defeat the forces of evil… only to find that evil may be lurking within,” per the official description. (No word yet on whether Kristen Wiig or Ryan Philippe will reprise their film roles as Vicki and Piper, respectively.)

Also in the works at Peacock: Clean Slate, a comedy starring Orange Is the New Black alum Laverne Cox as a trans woman returning to her Alabama hometown to reunite with her car wash-running dad (George Wallace). Legendary producer Norman Lear will serve as an EP. Additional comedies produced by Mindy Kaling and Amy Poehler are also in the pipeline at Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal slated to debut this April.