Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Trailer: Sabrina Goes Through Hell to Save Greendale (and Her Boyfriend)

Is it hot in here, or is Sabrina Spellman just headed to hell?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for Part 3 next Friday, Jan. 24, and in a just-released new trailer — which you can watch above — our favorite teen witch is consumed with thinking about H-E-double hockey sticks… mostly because her boyfriend Nick is suffering down there with Madam Satan looking on. Everything’s out of balance back on Earth, too, so Sabrina has to head down to the underworld to set things right by asserting her royal authority. “Hell’s under new management now,” she growls.

Before she can claim her title as Queen of Hell, she’ll have to face off against Caliban, the Prince of Hell played by Australian newcomer Sam Corlett. (“Being Queen of Hell isn’t a summer job,” her Aunt Zelda cautions her.) But at least she has the assistance of her old pals Harvey, Rosalind and Theo, aka the “Fright Club.” We see lots of spookiness and demonic chanting before Sabrina faces a stark red door and declares, “Let’s finish this.”

Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at Part 3 — and then hit the comments below and share your first impressions with the rest of the coven.