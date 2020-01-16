9-1-1: Lone Star Premiere Sneak Peek: Witness the Explosive Tragedy That Sets the Fox Spinoff Into Motion

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1's Oliver Stark Reacts to News of Connie Britton's Impending Return: 'She Was Really Hard to Replace'

9-1-1: Lone Star is quite literally forged in fire.

Fox’s 9-1-1 spinoff stars Rob Lowe (Parks and Recreation) as Owen Strand, a Manhattan firefighter who relocates to Texas to help rebuild a fractured firehouse, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the explosive event that serves as the catalyst for his arrival.

Our sneak peek also introduces Jim Parrack (True Blood) as Judd Ryder, who becomes the sole survivor of Austin’s Firehouse 126 after a routine emergency takes a devastating turn. The series’ two-night premiere begins on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 10/9c. A second episode airs on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8 pm, which is Lone Star‘s regular time slot moving forward.

Lone Star‘s eclectic cast also includes Ronen Rubinstein (Dead of Summer) as T.K. Strand, Owen’s “troubled” firefighter son; Liv Tyler (The Leftovers) as Michelle Blake, a paramedic who keeps Owen on his toes; Rafael Silva (Madam Secretary) as Carlos Reyes, a police officer who develops a romantic relationship with T.K.; Natacha Karam (The Brave) as Marjan Marwani, an adrenaline junkie and devout Muslim; Brian Michael Smith (Queen Sugar) as Paul Strickland, a transgender firefighter with observational skills that would put Sherlock Holmes to shame; Sierra McClain (Mindhunter) as Grace Ryder, a 9-1-1 call center operator who’s also married to Judd; and Julian Works (American Crime) as Mateo Chavez, a rookie firefighter.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the 9-1-1: Lone Star premiere, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.