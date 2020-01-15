Survivor Reveals 20 Champs Returning for Winners at War-Themed Season 40

The stage is officially set for Survivor‘s 20th anniversary season, which finds 20 of the CBS competition series’ most “legendary” winners returning for battle.

Though a few names had already been announced, the network on Wednesday revealed the full list of competitors coming back for Season 40, appropriately referred to as Winners at War.

Scroll down for a complete list of previous winners returning for the milestone season, which premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (8/7c):

* Adam Klein, 28, winner of Millennials vs. Gen-X (2016)

* Amber Mariano, 40, winner of All-Stars (2004)

* Ben Driebergen, 36, winner of Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (2017)

* Danni Boatwright, 43, winner of Guatemala (2005)

* Denise Stapley, 48, winner of Philippines (2012)

* Ethan Zohn, 45, winner of Africa (2001)

* Jeremy Collins, 41, winner of Second Chance (2015)

* Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, 36, winner of One World (2012)

* Michele Fitzgerald, 29, winner of Kaôh Rōng (2016)

* Natalie Anderson, 33, winner of San Juan del Sur (2014)

* Nick Wilson, 28, winner of David vs. Goliath (2018)

* Parvati Shallow, 36, winner of Fans vs. Favorites (2008)

* Rob Mariano, 43, winner of Redemption Island (2011)

* Sandra Diaz-Twine, 44, winner of Pearl Islands (2003) and Heroes vs. Villains (2010)

* Sarah Lacina, 34, winner of Game Changers (2017)

* Sophie Georgina Clarke, 29, winner of South Pacific (2011)

* Anthony “Tony” Vlachos, 45, winner of Cagayan (2014)

* Tyson Apostol, 39, winner of Blood vs. Water (2013)

* Wendell Holland, 35, winner of Ghost Island (2018)

* Yul Kwon, 44, winner of Cook Islands (2006)

Which of these winners will you be rooting for when the new season premieres next month? Hit PLAY on the video above to get reacquainted with the castaways, then drop a comment with your picks and predictions below.