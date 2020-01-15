TVLine Items: SNL Vet on Prodigal Son, Making the Cut Premiere and More

Ana Gasteyer‘s next TV gig is no laughing matter. The Saturday Night Live alum will guest-star on an upcoming Prodigal Son episode, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Gasteyer will appear in Episode 15 as Tilda Carp, a gifted mortician with a questionable past. While Tilda is hawking a line of caskets at a funeral director convention, an old colleague of hers is murdered — but is Tilda the next victim, or the killer?

Prodigal Son’s first season resumes Monday, Jan. 20 at 9/8c on Fox.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Amazon Prime’s fashion competition series Making The Cut, hosted and executive-produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, will premiere Friday, March 27, with two new episodes streaming weekly over the next five weeks.

* Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 6 premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 11 pm on HBO.

* Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan showrunner Paul Scheuring has exited the Amazon Prime drama’s upcoming third season, our sister site Deadline reports. Vaun Wilmott (Star Trek: Discovery) will take the helm, making him the the show’s fourth showrunner in three seasons.

* Corey Hawkins (24: Legacy) has joined the HBO Max limited series Americanah, playing a Yale professor who is the boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o’s character.

* Amazon Prime has ordered an untitled half-hour comedy series from Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver and director Malcolm D. Lee, starring Meagan Good (Star, Code Black) as one of four black women, all college friends from NYU, who “navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams” together.

* WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will host USA Network’s water sports competition series Cannonball, alongside co-hosts Rocsi Diaz and sideline reporter Simon Gibson.

