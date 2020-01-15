Hot Ones Game Show Spinoff Gets truTV Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

Spice Lords will soon be able to get their Hot Ones fix on basic cable.

truTV on Wednesday announced that Hot Ones: The Game Show will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 10/9c. The half-hour offshoot will be paired with episodes of the original web series as part of a Hot Ones-branded hour.

For the uninitiated: Hot Ones first launched on the “First We Feast” YouTube channel in 2015. In each episode, host Sean Evans interviews celebrities as they eat a platter of increasingly spicy chicken wings. (You might have seen snippets from a recent episode with Paul Rudd, whose appearance spawned the popular “Hey, look at us…” Internet meme; the full episode is embedded below.)

Evans will also preside over Hot Ones: The Game Show, which has received a 20-episode order. “Each week, two teams compete in a battle of gastrointestinal fortitude through three rounds of trivia while chowing down on blazing hot wings slathered in sauces so fiery, contestants start to lose control of their senses,” according to the official description. “With EMTs standing by, reactions range from tears, sweat, vomit and, in one case, a panic attack, as their mouths melt from the intense heat of the sauce. After three rounds, the team with the most cash will enter the Ring of Fire, where they must work together to win the grand prize and the soothing milkshake antidote to their burning mouths.”

In addition to Hot Ones: The Game Show, truTV announced the following at the Television Critics Association winter press tour:

* It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart — a docu-style comedy series in which the Full Frontal With Samantha Bee correspondent “attempts to untangle people’s everyday issues such as shame, revenge, anxiety, grief, and… Miami” — premieres Wednesday, Feb. 26 (at 10/9c).

* Tacoma FD Season 2 premieres Thursday, March 26 at 10 pm.