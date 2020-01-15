'Crisis on Infinite Earths': Where Was Reverse-Flash? And Iris? Who Is Laurel Now? And More Burning Qs Answered

Coming out of the Arrowverse‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover finale, you’ve got questions — and we’ve got (at least a few) answers!

The CW’s much-ballyhooed annual crossover event came to a thrilling close on Tuesday night, in Arrow‘s antepenultimate episode followed by a special installment of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. And while, yes — BIG, FAT, RED, BOLD SPOILER ALERT! — Oliver-as-Spectre did save the day, the result of his actions had major repercussions, including but not limited to the creation of a new multiverse and the “returning” of at least one long-gone lass. 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Burning Qs Answered!

Why was Reverse-Flash not involved in the storied Crisis, as Iris West-Allen’s infamous news story has long foretold? (And where was Iris during the finale?) What does the merging of Earths mean for Laurel’s future on the possible Arrow offshoot? And whose idea was it to introduce TV’s Flash to his big-screen counterpart?

TVLine grabbed a few minutes with Arrowverse overlord Marc Guggenheim to run through those questions and many more. Flip through TVLine’s handy “Burning ‘Crisis’ Questions Answered” gallery to see what he said, then zoom back here and react in the Comments section.

And of course, as always and forever: Want scoop on any Arrowverse shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.