BoJack Horseman Trailer: Will BoJack Find Happiness in the Series Finale?

Netflix’s prized pony is preparing to cross the finish line. The streaming service has released the official trailer for BoJack Horseman’s final eight episodes (aka Season 6 Part 2), which arrive on Friday, Jan. 31.

The trailer reacquaints us with a gray-haired (gray-maned?) BoJack, now a professor at Wesleyan University. He’s finally happy, or so he says. (Come on, true happiness? On this show? Good luck with that.)

“I used to feel like my whole life was an acting job, doing an impression of the people I saw on television, which was just a projection of a bunch of equally screwed up writers and actors,” he tells his therapist in the trailer. “I felt like a xerox of a xerox of a person.”

The trailer also offers glimpses of BoJack’s inner circle: Princess Carolyn appears to be managing life as a working single mother (with Todd as her trusty manny), Mr. Peanutbutter is attempting to keep his marriage with Pickles afloat and Hollyhock reaches out to BoJack by way of snail mail. But what of character actress Margo Martindale, you ask? Don’t worry, everyone’s favorite BoJack staple makes an appearance — and she’s got a knife! (But hey, what else is new?)

BoJack Horseman features the voices of Will Arnett (Arrested Development) as the titular horse-man, Amy Sedaris (Strangers With Candy) as Princess Carolyn, Alison Brie (GLOW) as Diane Nguyen, Paul F. Tompkins (Bob’s Burgers) as Mr. Peanutbutter and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) as asexual icon Todd Chavez.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for a taste of how it all ends for BoJack and friends, then drop a comment with your own hopes for the final episodes below.