Highlander Star Stan Kirsch Dead at 51

Actor Stan Kirsch, best known for his role as Richie Ryan in Highlander: The Series, has died of an apparent suicide. He was 51.

According to TMZ, Kirsch’s body was discovered over the weekend by his wife, Kristyn Green.

Kirsch starred in Highlander from its 1992 launch through Season 5, at which point he left the series. He returned for the series finale the following season.

Additional TV credits include General Hospital, JAG, Family Law, and Friends. In recent years, Kirsch worked as an acting coach.