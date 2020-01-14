TVLine Items: Method Man Joins Power Spinoff, Wallenda vs. Volcano and More

Is it too early to ask if the Power spinoff will feature a musical episode? Rapper/actor Method Man will star opposite Mary J. Blige in Starz’s forthcoming offshoot.

Entitled Power Book II: Ghost, the series is “the first of a collection of series to expand the world of Power” and “will continue the journey of some of Power‘s most controversial characters,” the network previously announced. Method Man will play an ambitious and savvy attorney who is attracted to the NYC underworld run by Blige’s character, but may find himself entrapped by some secrets from his past.

Method Man’s previous TV credits include The Deuce, The Last O.G., The Wire and Oz.

* Nik Wallenda’s next highwire act for ABC will be an 1,800-foot-long walk over the active Masaya Volcano in Masaya, Nicaragua — the longest and highest highwire walk he has ever attempted. Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda will air Wednesday, March 4 at 8/7c.

* Season 2 of Pop TV’s dark comedy Flack, starring Anna Paquin as a celebrity crisis PR representative, will premiere Friday, March 13 at 10 pm.

* Comedy Central has renewed Tosh.0 for four more seasons — that’s 80 additional episodes — as part of a first-look deal with host Daniel Tosh.

* Paramount Network has given a series order to Mayor of Kingstown, a drama from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan set in a small Michigan town completely dependent on prisons and the prisoners they contain.

* Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) will recur in HBO Max’s upcoming post-apocalyptic limited series Station Eleven, Deadline reports. Bernal will play a famous actor from a small island off the coast of Mexico in the drama about the survivors of a devastating flu.

