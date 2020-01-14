Lord of the Rings: Amazon Series Adds Counterpart's Nazanin Boniadi, Others

RELATED STORIES Jack Reacher, From Scorpion EP, Gets Series Order at Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime kicked off its Television Critics Association press tour day by unveiling a slew of cast members for its upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

New additions to the eight-episode production include Owain Arthur (Casualty) and Nazanin Boniadi (Counterpart), who join Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones‘ Young Ned), Tom Budge (The Wrong Girl), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Berlin Station, Ray Donovan) and Markella Kavenagh (Picnic at Hanging Rock).

Other announced cast include Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones‘ Benjen Stark), Megan Richards (Wanderlust), Dylan Smith (I Am the Night, Into the Badlands), Charlie Vickers (Medici), Daniel Weyman (Silent Witness), Sophia Nomvete, Tyroe Muhafidin and Ema Horvath.

No character details were shared, ha.

With J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serving as showrunners, the small-screen adaptation will “explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring.” Production will begin in February.

“After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series,” Said McKay and Payne said in a statement. “These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide.”