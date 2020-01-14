'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Surprise Crossover Cameo Connects DC's TV and Movie Universes

Ezra Miller in 'Crisis' Finale
DC Comics’ movie and TV universes wonderfully and most surprisingly collided in the opening hour of Tuesday’s ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ climax.

Warning: Spoilers are coming at you, in a … second!

Midway through the Arrow portion of the double-episode finale, Ezra Miller’s big-screen The Flash/Barry Allen appeared in a scene opposite Grant Gustin’s The Flash/Barry Allen.

The sequence in question took place at STAR Labs, as Barry struggled with his re-entry into the Speed Force. After expressing puzzlement at the whole situation unfolding before them, movie Flash and TV Flash paused for a moment to admire one another’s suits (see image below).

Miller has portrayed Barry/Flash in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad and 2017’s Justice League. He will next headline a standalone Flash film, (currently) set for release in 2022.

The Arrowverse‘s five-part, game-changing ‘Crisis’ crossover kicked off last month in episodes of Supergirl, Batwoman and The Flash, before concluding Tuesday on Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

