Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Gets Season 2 Renewal Ahead of Premiere

RELATED STORIES Awkwafina's Nora From Queens Wishes She Had a Purpose ('You Dumb B----!') in Comedy Central Sitcom Trailer

Awkwafina's Nora From Queens Wishes She Had a Purpose ('You Dumb B----!') in Comedy Central Sitcom Trailer Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

Comedy Central isn’t bidding farewell to Awkwafina anytime soon.

More than a week before it’s set to premiere, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens has been renewed for a second season, the network announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif. The half-hour scripted series, which debuts on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10:30/9:30c, is inspired by the actress’ own life growing up in Queens, N.Y.

“Raised by her dad and grandma alongside her cousin, Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC,” reads the series’ official logline. The cast includes BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU) as Nora’s father, Lori Tan Chinn (Orange Is the New Black) as Nora’s grandmother and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) as Nora’s cousin.

“We are in awe of Awkwafina’s creative genius on every level and we could not be more excited to embark on a season two with the entire Lin family in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens,” Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central’s Co-Heads of Original Content, said in a statement.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is executive-produced by Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Babineau and Rachel Olson are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

Hit PLAY on the trailer for Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.