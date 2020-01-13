Oscar Nominations 2020 Live Stream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

RELATED STORIES Golden Globes 2020: The Best, Worst, Weirdest and Funniest Moments

And now for something completely different: movie news!

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced Monday morning at 8:18 am/7:18c, with John Cho (The Exorcist) and Issa Rae (Insecure) on hand to reveal the films in the running for cinema’s highest honor.

The announcement, which you can stream live via the video above, will be split into two parts. The second half, which will include nominations for Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Picture, will begin at 8:30 am ET.

Once this year’s nominees are revealed, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will cast their ballots from Jan. 30 through Feb. 4. The Oscars will then air on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8/7c on ABC — and for the second year in a row, the ceremony will not have a host, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke confirmed earlier this month.

“Together with the Academy, we have decided there will be no traditional host again this year, repeating what worked for us last year: huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power,” Burke shared at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Watch the nominations announcement above (beginning at 8:18 am ET), then drop a comment with the Oscar nods that made you happiest this year.