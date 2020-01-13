RELATED STORIES Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

The View is set to lose yet another panelist, with Abby Huntsman set to depart ABC’s daytime gabfest after just 16 months.

Huntsman has chosen to step aside in order to work with her father, Jon Huntsman — who most recently served as Ambassador of the United States to Russia — as he runs for his former position as governor of Utah. Her last episode airs Friday.

“This is always such a hard thing to do,” she said on Monday’s show. “This is a really special table — the most iconic show, I think, on television, and the smartest women that I’ve ever worked with — but today I am saying goodbye.

“My number one priority has always been my family, and something that [Whoopi] taught me the first day that I got here is that your family and your happiness are always Number 1,” she continued. “I was asked months ago by my dad, who is running for governor of Utah, to come help the campaign… and there’s no one that I believe in more than my own dad right now… It’s not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about and believe in.”

Huntsman then reflected on her career’s journey, which began as an intern on Good Morning America.

“I started at ABC,” she said. “When I was 19, this was my first job, booking cars overnight for Good Morning America, and I never thought I’d be sitting right here at this table, And so I just want to thank all of you, because… I love all of you here.”

Prior to The View, Huntsman was a co-host on the relatively short-lived MSNBC panel show The Cycle, from 2013 until its cancellation in 2015. She then departed MSNBC and took as a position as a general assignment reporter for Fox News. In December 2016, she was named co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, a position she held until August 2018 when she left to join the ABC talk show.

Now in Season 23, The View‘s dais consists of Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg.

